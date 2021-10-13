District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Henry L Grannis Jr., 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Aaron Jay Graham, 22, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, operation on streets and highways, unlawful operation of snowmobile/ATV in careless way and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Casey Muire, 20, of New Castle, disorderly house and disorderly conduct.
•Devon Lee, 22, of New Brighton, disorderly conduct.
•Carl Claypoole, 24, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Amber Jewel Perez, 36, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with aggravated harassment by prisoner, disorderly conduct, harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and resisting arrest.
•Alan Daufen, 68, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
State police charged the following:
•Roy Scott Mazzarini, 60, of New Castle, illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, driving an unregistered vehicle, improper display of plate, using improper class of license, operating vehicle without valid inspection, improper tires, turning movements and required signals, not using proper headgear on motorcycle and no eye protection device.
•Christopher A. Kinterknecht, 47, of New Castle, three counts each of driving under the influence and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and one count of operating vehicle without valid insurance.
•Ethan James Barron-Fowler of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor and disorderly conduct.
•Brian Kent, 30, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Shawn P. Jacobs, 23, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brett Blaskowitz, 25, of Ellwood City, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ronald E. Micco Jr., 56, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nathan B. Mitchell, 20, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with abandoned vehicles.
State police charged the following:
•Charles Whit Broadwater, 37, of Ellwood City, accident damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to stop and give information or render aid, failure to report accident to police and careless driving.
•Janaya Yvette Lane, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, failure to use safety belt, display unauthorized certificate of inspection and failure to notify of change in address.
•Bryan Jared Stein, 29, of Pulaski, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving at an unsafe speed, having an improper muffler, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and careless driving.
•Andrew Joseph Birch, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit, disregarding traffic lane, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to notify of change in address.
