Birth
To Zach and Amber Cowher of New Castle, a son on Aug. 5, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Found item. A black unknown caliber rifle magazine with WSM branding was found June 28 in the 4000 block of Ellwood Road in Wayne Township. Contact state police for more information.
•Accident. A 2020 Ford Super Duty driven by Robert P. Main of Ellwood City reportedly backed into a road clipper in a work zone on North Tower Road in Perry Township, around 11 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. A Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Brandon M. Sherkosky, 24, of Ellwood City, went off the road on Route 488 in Perry Township and hit a barbed wire fence and a utility pole, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Sherkosky suffered an apparent minor injury but was not transported. He is to be cited for failing to wear a seat belt.
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. Viola Lenn, 81, of Smithfield Street was driving south on Scotland Lane around 1 p.m. Tuesday when she failed to stop for a flashing red signal at West State Street. Her car hit a vehicle driven by Jacob Huizar, 32, of Eastbrook Road, who was eastbound on West State Street. The air bags in both vehicles deployed. The vehicles were towed. Lenn was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital with apparent minor injuries, police reported. Huizar was not injured.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dana Jean Yerage, 28, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Bradley James Burkey, 32, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Alberto R. Rush, 62, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment.
•Jaylin Walls, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of services and criminal mischief.
•Pearlie Mae Sims, 61, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, theft of property lost by mistake and receiving stolen property.
•Brandy Lee Robertson, 34, of New Castle, false report, giving false identification to a law officer, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and driving with license suspended.
•Wanda Kay McKnight, 53, of New Castle, false report, giving false identification to a law officer, failure to stop at stop sign and driving without a license.
•Kathleen M. Minerd, 31, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lawrence James Jones Jr., 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Deanna Nicole Treece, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Patrick Timothy Swesey II, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Adam D. Debonis, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Ricky Lee Shoaff III, 23, of New Castle, failure to apply for dog license, vaccination against rabies required and pet confined within the premises of the owner.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Jefferey M. Gabriel, 51, of New Castle, driving under the influence, no headlights and disregarding traffic lane.
•Angelo Medure, 62, of New Castle, harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.