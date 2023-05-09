District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•William Richard Miller Jr., 64, of New Castle, DUI.
•Barbara Arleen Zias, 59, of Ellwood City, burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night and theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Stephanie Anne Mravintz, 39, of New Castle, charged by Union police with retail theft.
•Jennifer Danielle Greco, 45, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning police with simple assault, institutional vandalism, trespass and disorderly conduct-engage in fighting.
