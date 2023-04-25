District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Larry Wheeler, 46, of New Castle, charged by state Attorney General’s office with two counts of drug possession.
•Michael Edward Brooks, 29, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with four violations of the Controlled Substances Act and 16 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
New Castle charged the following:
•James Kenneth Miller, 48, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brian Edward Novak, 30, of Monaca, DUI, careless driving, improper turn signals.
•Louis Edward DiLeo, 48, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Bobbie Lynn Grove, 25, of New Castle, firearms carried without a license, reckless endangerment, drug possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Stacy L. Rice, 53, of New Castle, possession of small amount of marijuana and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Gregory Bernard Fields, of Boardman, Ohio, DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession and five traffic-related summaries.
Ellwood police charged the following:
•Melinda Lynn Pounds, 33, of New Brighton, two counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of simple assault.
•Joseph Jaron Pounds, 30, of Ellwood City, four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of simple assault and one count of criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mankel N. Hirth, 22, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with two violations of Controlled Substances Act and four counts of criminal use of a communication facility and charged by state Attorney General’s office with possession of prohibited firearm.
Union police charged the following:
•Marcus Ephraim Foster, 39, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.