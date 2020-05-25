Correction
Local. Lawrence County Career and Technical Center students have access to their grade-point averages and class rank at any time, according to a school official, in the school database system. This was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
Births
To Amber Lynn Morrison and Caleb Delp, a son on May 18, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Brooklyn and Austin Schweitzer, a daughter on May 20, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ashley Fox, a son on May 20, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Gionna Miles of New Castle, a daughter on May 22, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.