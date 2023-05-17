District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jacob Eugene Bayuk Jr., 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union police charged the following:
•Jayden Mark Jackson, 23, of Edinburg, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest.
•Nicole Marie Robertson, 38, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michael Justin Lapcevich, 47, of Sharon, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Cole Watson Konieczka, 23, of Coraopolis, DUI.
•Dylan Jacob Hanna, 20, of Uniontown, Ohio, DUI, purchasing alcoholic beverage by minor.
