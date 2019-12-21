The giving season for the New Castle’s City Rescue Mission stays around all year long.
“We’re glad to be an asset to our city and not a burden,” said Kevin Green, who serves as executive director and chief executive officer for the ministry.
Since opening in 1911, the mission has supplied beds, food and clothing throughout the four counties in western Pennsylvania, and around the holidays, the job is no different.
“We’ve been going through a busy December here at our ministries,” Green said. “Thanksgiving is our biggest time of the year.”
Green said about 300 families received food baskets for Thanksgiving, and he expects to serve another 100-plus people for Christmas.
“I think we have 40 turkeys in our New Castle cold storage,” he said. “We have hams that will be donated over the next two weeks.”
Green said the ministry even supplied toys for about 500 children from more than 270 families last week in conjunction with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program.
Those living in the men’s ministry will also have a gift under the tree.
“We have people in our donor data base that love to be a blessing to both men and women, and so they prepare gift bags for our 45 transient men on any given night,” Green said.
Gifts include socks, underwear, shirts and even Steelers gear.
The faith-based Mission includes a men’s ministry, a women’s ministry and even a place for families to take donated food.
Green recalled a story about a firefighter who he saw sitting in a car outside the ministry. When he asked him if he could help, the man said he needed food for his family since he had just lost his job. He told the man to come inside and take food for his family because they truly needed it.
It is a lesson, he said, that there is no shame in needing help or asking for a hand to get through a rough time.
“Leave your pride in the parking lot,” said Green about those who may feel embarrassed to come ask for help.
Billy Sunday, a former baseball player for the Boston White Stockings and the Pittsburgh Pirates, visited New Castle on his nationwide tour where he preached to thousands of people. His visit inspired the Mission’s inception.
The Mission has served the community from multiple locations throughout the city, but in 1961, the Mission purchased its current headquarters on South Croton Avenue. The building was remodeled, and now is an expansive 24,000 square feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.