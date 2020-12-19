It was 1981 and Sam Flora was hours from having been named equipment manager at New Castle High.
“I had the title for like six hours and our teachers went on strike,” he said. “So I couldn’t work either.”
The first responder trainer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was at the football field trying to figure out who was going to do his job.
“I saw a young guy running around like crazy getting balls,” Flora said. “I had never seen him before but he didn’t seem to mind working hard. I decided to see if he could fill in.”
That was 40 years ago and that young man, Randy Raeburn, is still running around for New Castle sports programs.He and Flora, 67, have forged a friendship that dates back four decades.
“We knew nothing about taping ankles even but we learned,” Raeburn said.
They went to Penn State University for training and attended at least 20 clinics. The late orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Larkin, then the team doctor, took them under his wing, as did local physical therapy specialist Norman Gabriel.
“Norman taught Randy to tape and make a diamond knee lock, which was unheard of at the time,” said Flora, who now serves as the school’s athletic director. “When someone banged up a knee we would try to con Lindy (then-coach Lindy Lauro) that no one was hurt. We still laugh about the time we went to Shaler and the bus broke down. We taped in the back of the van.”
Flora and Raeburn, 56, have served under five head coaches and long had a dependable support staff that includes John “Ziggy” Thomas, Chip Cotelesse, Frank Pia, Bob Pia, Rick “Yummy” Gay, Dewey Lutz and the late Harry Dattilo. Both Flora and Raeburn were part of many victories and championships in 40 years. Flora has missed one game and Raeburn two in all that time.
“It’s the people who have made us who we are,” Raeburn said.
Neither knows when they will retire, but Flora is hopeful that Raeburn will get his job when the time comes.
“One other person besides me could do this job,” Flora said, “and that’s Randy.”
