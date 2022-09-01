With Mohawk High’s football program on hold because of hazing allegations, the school’s marching band had been expecting to be idle Friday night as well.
That changed, though, when Union High — where Mohawk was supposed to play — was able to schedule Canton (Pa.) High as a substitute opponent. Canton said it was bringing its team, but not its band, so Union band director Devin Householder had an idea.
“I’m in my 15th year directing bands,” Householder said Monday. “I know how much work goes into band camp, how much work the kids put in, and the director, too, coordinating all that stuff.
“So I wanted to reach out and see what we could do to get their band to come in.”
Ultimately, an invitation was issued and accepted, and the Marching Warriors were able to perform their halftime show Friday at Union’s Socs Roussos Stadium.
“I went to our superintendent and asked if we could invite another band to perform with us,” Householder said. “I wasn’t sure if this had ever been done, or even if it was allowed. He made some phone calls, talked to their superintendent, and I guess they said, ‘Why not?’”
Jason Zeh, Mohawk band director, said that both he and his group were bowled over by the invitation.
“It was pretty awesome news when my superintendent called and said that we’d been invited by the Union band and superintendent and administration to come over and play,” Zeh said. “My kids were extremely excited.
“They work very hard. We start in the middle of July and have been putting in all the hours, getting better, doing some hard work to do our show and being prepared to represent our community really well with our playing abilities and marching.”
But it wasn’t just the Mohawk band that benefited from the invite. Canton’s football team — also the Warriors — were made to feel at home as well.
“We were playing for a band that was also the Warriors, and the same colors,” Zeh said. “We reached out to the Canton band director and we went ahead and learned their fight song and some of their pep tunes, so their players got exactly what they’re used to.”
Mohawk Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said he and his district were grateful to his counterpart, Union Superintendent Dr. Michael Ross, and all who reached out to them.
“He graciously extended the offer for our band to come and perform at their venue,” Leitera said. “We are very happy the band was able to perform and our students were excited at the opportunity. Our thanks to Dr. Ross and his music staff for being such kind and inviting hosts. Other Lawrence County schools have invited us as well, and we are thankful to be a part of such a supportive extended school community.”
Indeed, although Mohawk’s football program remains sidelined through at least this weekend as a hazing investigation continues, the Warriors’ marching band already has another gig lined up.
“We’ll be at the Laurel-Neshannock game (Friday night),” Zeh said. “We’ll be sitting with the Neshannock band. The administration there has reached out, along with band director Kim Heim, and made some arrangements. We’ll be playing right beside them, and we learned some of their pep tunes this week also.
“All three bands — Laurel, Neshannock and Mohawk – will be playing a portion of their halftime show. So it’s going to be great; we’re looking forward to it.”
As for Union, last Friday’s invitation was simply an extension of outreach efforts that Householder makes a priority.
“We try to do philanthropic things like that,” he said. “At band camp, we do a supply drive and we donate stuff every year to places like the Lawrence County Humane Society. I want to do as much as I can for the community in every way, so it kind of fits in with that.”
Zeh and his band were happy to be the recipients of such thoughtfulness.
“It’s incredible to see the community support the band and all the other organizations,” he said. “I think Lawrence County is a special place, and this is just another one of the many things that are showing up in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.