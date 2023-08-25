High school football action returned to Lawrence County fields on Friday night.
Five county teams took the field in the opening Week Zero action of the 2023 high school season, with Union, Mohawk and Neshannock ready to kick off their seasons tonight.
Among Friday’s winners, Laurel picked up where it left off from last year with a big 37-6 victory over New Brighton, while Ellwood City Lincoln edged visiting Brentwood, 27-26. New Castle fell at home in double overtime to University Prep, while Wilmington lost a shootout in District 10 action to Sharpsville and Shenango was downed by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Defending WPIAL champion Union hosts Mohawk at 6 p.m., while Neshannock travels to Sharon for a 7 p.m. game. For full coverage of Friday’s action, see Page C1.
