Food trucks will be ready to serve hungry downtown residents on Fridays during the spring and summer.
The trucks will be stationed at the DON ReClaim! parking lot at 424 N. Croton Ave. near its intersection with North Street.
•May 6 — Chick-Fil-A
•May 13 — Pap Pap’s Smokehouse (smoked BBQ)
•May 20 — Benvenuti’s Pizza Factory
•May 27 — Emporio, A Meatball Joint (beef, pork, chicken, veggie on pasta)
•June 3 — Melt Down (gourmet grilled cheese melts)
•June 10 — Big Mike’s Food Shack (burritos, tots, finger food)
•June 17 — Grannie’s Kitchen (homemade recipes)
•June 24 — The Alternative Food Truck (American foods)
•July 1 — Chick-Fil-A
•July 8 — Little Nicky Italian (hoagies and more)
•July 15 — Pap Pap’s Smokehouse
•July 22 — Melt Down
•July 29 — The Food Cruiser (hoagies, wraps, gyros, burgers)
•Aug. 5 — Melt Down
•Aug. 12 — Truckin’ Triangles (chicken, steak, crab, meatball, vegan, pepperoni)
•Aug. 19 — Big Mike’s Food Shack
•Aug. 26 — Haitian Sensation (Caribbean food)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.