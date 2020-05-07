By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Jeremy Bergman is a godsend to the New Castle Area School District, as far as its superintendent is concerned.
Bergman, the district's food service director, makes sure that no child goes hungry, and he's carrying out that mission, especially during these times of COVID-19, financial hardship and uncertainty.
"He's a superhero in my eyes," superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said.
He makes sure he gives the students fresh, locally produced and cooked-from-scratch food whenever possible, and he has stepped up to convert cafeteria meals into thousands of packaged, take-home meals for the students since school closed on March 16.
Bergman has been feeding the district students for three years. When the coronavirus threat shut down all of the schools, not a day was wasted before he, the administrators and his staff had free breakfasts and lunches planned and rolled out to the city streets for them to take home for free.
"We met March 14 in my office and I told him my vision, and he took it and never looked back," DeBlasio said.
Bergman sat at a dimly lit cafeteria table, his mouth and nose covered by a fabric mask decorated with a pizza and garlic pattern, taking one of the few sit-down breaks he's had since the epidemic started. Behind him were tables topped with dozens of lime green fiber bags waiting to be filled with breakfasts and lunches for the district students this week.
"It was all very much a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants, that first week," Bergman reflected, "but we had food out to the kids that first day."
He worked together with DeBlasio and business manager Joe Ambrosini throughout that weekend, "talking about how we would make sure the kids in our district are fed. It's important to (DeBlasio) to reach as many kids as possible."
Bergman is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Culinary Arts school in Punxsutawney. He worked at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Somerset County as a banquet chef before taking a position at the Metz Culinary Management in Dallas, Pennsylvania, one of the largest food service suppliers in the state. He left there for New Castle in January 2017, wanting to work for the school district.
Bergman's wife, Lauren, is a Success for All reading tutor for the district, and their family lives on the city's North Hill.
He has made gradual changes in the school breakfast and lunch program, swapping out prepackaged food for fresh, more nutritional foods.
One of the more significant changes he's made, while school was in session, was to start preparing all of the food fresh on site at the Lockley Early Learning Center. Previously, the grade-schoolers' breakfasts and lunches were transported there from the George Washington Intermediate School cafeteria.
"At one time, George Washington fed eight schools," he said.
Bergman also changed the cafeteria menu, introducing healthy foods that students like. His "walking tacos," and chicken with waffles have both become favorites, he said. He also has come up ideas for different combo plates such as yogurt, a piece of cheese and whole grain crackers packaged similar to Kraft Heinz "Lunchables."
"Kids love the yogurt and cheese sticks," he said. "We're trying to develop more things that mimic 'Lunchables.'"
For breakfast, Bergman's staff creates breakfast sandwiches.
"We buy bagels, toast them, and we cook the sausage and eggs. They are all homemade and hand-wrapped."
For any recipes he makes that call for ground beef — such as hamburgers or Sloppy Joes — he uses only fresh ground beef. The cafeteria workers make all of the pizzas from scratch, and they grill fresh burgers every day.
One meal he is serving this week to the students is pasta with meat sauce, with a steamed vegetable and a baked cinnamon apple on a oven-friendly tray. He has a vision of buying a machine to vacuum seal the dinners so they can be included in the district's backpack program, given to the students for weekends.
Bergman has started a "Go Fund Me" page, accessible for donations through the New Castle Area School District's food service site, to raise money for the equipment.
Since the COVID-19 shutdown, Bergman's staff has gone from serving breakfasts and lunches at four schools to packaging and taking them to 13 distribution sites located throughout the school district. The locations are in the areas where the biggest concentrations of children live, he said.
The shutdown also has necessitated his changing the duties of his staff. The district employs 43 full-time cafeteria workers in the elementary, intermediate and junior-senior high schools. They now are working to prepare the breakfasts and lunches, Bergman said, adding, "we're keeping them busy."
Because of his demanding schedule, Bergman's day when school is in session starts around 4:30 a.m. and he works 10 to 12-hour days. In addition to overseeing the food preparations, he's busy ordering food and reading up on the regulations. The deliveries arrive early in the morning.
The district's free breakfasts and lunches are reimbursed to the district by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Bergman makes a point to buy as much locally as he can, or at least within the region or in Pennsylvania.
The milk comes from Marburger Dairy in Evans City, where many of the local dairy farms ship their milk. Each student gets two cartons every day.
The apples come from the Apple Castle in Wilmington Township, "and we give out 50 bushels a week," Bergman said, adding, "It's really nice to be able to support local agriculture."
The other produce is bought from Monteverde's of Pittsburgh, a food distribution company that gives the district the choice of buying locally, first.
"We buy a lot of Frito Lay products that are made in Pennsylvania, and we use a ton of Heinz products," he said.
His job also involves a lot of government paperwork and writing menus to ensure they meet nutritional standards. His full-time assistant, Ashley Maggie, helps him with all of those duties. Bergman also has a head cook and assistant cooks on staff in every building.
"I'm fortunate. Debbie (DeBlasio) never says no when we're doing something for kids," he said. "The administration and school board have all been extremely supportive, and my staff has been dedicated.
"And it's not without risk," he said. "The workers deserve a lot of credit for being front-line people out in the community, passing out food."
Likewise, his efforts haven't gone unnoticed by the school board and administrators. He's treated them at special meetings to gourmet appetizer buffets and dinners.
Bergman also has stepped up to spearhead the district's preparation, serving and packaging of free dinners to the public, three nights a week, serving 500 people at a time in partnership with Victory Family Church and other volunteers. The bagged dinners are given out at curbside from the back door of New Castle High School.
As word of mouth has spread about those dinners, donations have poured in.
Bergman's work with them is above and beyond his call of duty, in his free time.
"Victory Family Church asked me to do it," he said. "We've had a pretty good partnership, and a lot of other groups are stepping up."
When an organization or business sponsors a meal, that group's people usually show up and help with distributing it, but volunteers must be limited to 10 people, and social distancing is enforced, he said. They also must wear masks and gloves.
Bergman coordinates all of that. He has turned away volunteers, and he prefers to schedule them if they want to help. Some dinners are brought in from local restaurants for the giveaway, but his kitchen staff still cooks some of them, too.
"We've cooked some nice dinners," he said, mentioning a chicken Alfredo, walking tacos and baked chicken with mashed potatoes as examples.
"We've been very blessed that we have unlimited resources," he said, emphasizing that the school district does not pay for any of the evening dinners. Rather, it's all been by community donations.
But Bergman's main focus continues to be the hundreds of children he feeds every day from satellite distribution centers sprinkled throughout the city.
"We're the experts on feeding kids," Bergman said. "We want to make sure we're the ones people can rely on, to make sure they're not going hungry."
