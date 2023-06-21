There will be more thanjust things to eat available Saturday when Jubilee Ministries’ NOW Project holds its monthly free food distribution at the Cascade Galleria.
This time out, the distribution will be complemented by Handfuls of Hope, an outreach that will offer free and new items such as clothing, shoes, household items, seasonal items, electronics and more.
The food distribution is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., with up to 1,300 families being served. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Innerbelt.
Handfuls of Hope, meanwhile, will start at 9 a.m. be held inside the Cascade Galleria — formerly the Towne Mall — in the storefront to the left of Family Dollar.
Each family that comes for the food distribution will receive fresh milk from the Marburger Farm Dairy, two frozen meat items, a variety of in-season, garden-fresh produce and fruits plus nutritious, shelf-stable groceries.
The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers, and there is a maximum of two families per car.
Although the distribution is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., it will begin as soon as trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up, so recipients are advised to come early.
Handfuls of Hope will be offering donated items from Walmart and other retail sources.
The brand new items available include clothing for all ages and sizes, shoes, household items, health and beauty products, toys, small electronics and small appliances.
All items at both distributions are offered on a first-come, first-served bases and will continue while supplies last.
Jubilee Ministries also is partnering with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to participate in the summer feeding program to provide nutritious meals to children up to 18 years of age during the summer months.
A summer cafe feeding program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays (a fun night with dinner), 11:30 a.m. Fridays (grab-and-go prepared lunches) and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (praise, Sunday school and lunch at Jubilee Ministries International City Church, 14 E. Chartres St.
For more information on any of these outreaches, call (724) 657-3854 or email jubilee@jubileeministriesinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.