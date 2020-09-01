The biweekly food giveaways are moving from Wednesdays to Saturdays in September.
Additionally, there will be back-to-back donations on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, beginning both days at 11 a.m. at the Shenango High School entrance and exiting by the elementary school.
The distributions are sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project, the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
