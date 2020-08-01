Jubilee Ministries International's Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania is sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway for up to 1,500 families beginning at noon Aug. 5 at Shenango High School, 2550 Ellwood Road.
Close to 6,350 boxes of food and more than 900 boxes of frozen meals will be given to anyone in need. Each family will receive boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, premade frozen meals, frozen meats, dry goods and fresh produce.
The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first served basis.
Assisting with the distribution are LCCAP, Marburger Dairy, Paragon Foods, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Clemens Food Group, T&M Hardware, Lear Equipment, Shenango Township Police and Fire departments, Shenango Area School District and the New Castle Police and Fire deptments.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, visit www.cccwp.us.
