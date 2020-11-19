The food giveaways previously held in Shenango Township are making their way to downtown New Castle on Saturday.
The event, sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project and The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cascade Galleria/Towne Mall at 200 S. Jefferson St. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Inner Belt.
Volunteers will give away food for 2,500 families in boxes containing meat, milk, dairy, produce and dry goods. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, visit www.cccwp.us.
