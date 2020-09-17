Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania is sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway.
The distribution begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shenango High School, 2550 Ellwood Road.
The organizations will distribute 7,600 boxes containing fresh milk, dairy products, produce, dry goods and meat.
The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first come, first served basis.
Helping with the giveaway are Marburger Dairy, Paragon Foods, Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, New Castle Cold Storage, Equipment Rental Options and T & M Hardware.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania visit www.cccwp.us.
