Another food giveaway is set for Shenango high and elementary schools.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 24. Volunteers will give away 20,000 boxes combined on the two weekends containing meat, milk, dairy, produce, dry goods and frozen meals. The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
Helping with the giveaway are Pittsburgh Area Food Bank, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Equipment Rental Options and T & M Hardware.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, visit www.cccwp.us.
