A food distribution for up to 1,500 families will be held Saturday in downtown New Castle.
Jubilee Ministries International (JMI) Nourishing Others Well-being Project (N.O.W.) along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania (CCCWP) is sponsoring a drive-thru food giveaway beginning at 10 a.m. at the former Towne Mall at 200 S. Jefferson St.
All vehicles must enter through the rear entrance of the Town Mall via the Colombus Interbelt. Cars will be lined up in the rear parking lot of the mall. Volunteers will distribute food boxes directly into vehicles that include fresh milk, assorted fresh produce and assorted shelf-stable groceries. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. Plan to come early as distribution could start as early as 8 a.m.
Sponsors of the giveaway, in addition to Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania include the New Castle police and fire departments, SVN/TRCA Property & Bill Marting Family, City of New Castle and Shenango Township public works, T & M Hardware, Lear Inc., Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Nesbit Septic, Bill's Sandwich Shop on Wilmington Road, Marburger Dairy, Apple Castle, Los Amigos, Subway, McDonald's in the Union Plaza and Butz Flowers and Gifts.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com. The N.O.W. Project can be reached on Facebook and by email at JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com, while the CCCWP can be reached at contact@cccwp.us.
