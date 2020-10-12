Food giveaway serves 1,000 families

Saturday’s food giveaway at Shenango Elementary School helped more than 1,000 families.
The bi-weekly event saw more than 600 cars filter through Shenango’s high and elementary school campus with boxes put in cars by 50 volunteers from Jubilee Ministries International and its Nourishing Others Well-being Project.
The giveaway is sponsored by the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. Co-sponsors include with the giveaway are Pittsburgh Area Food Bank, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Equipment Rental Options and T & M Hardware.
A food giveaway will be held next week at the Lawrence Village Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.