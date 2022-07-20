Around 1,500 families will be able to receive food at Saturday’s monthly give-away by the Jubilee Ministries N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
The distribution, which is open to anyone in need, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Cascade Galleria — the former Towne Mall.
Vehicles must enter through the rear entrance of the facility via the Columbus Innerbelt. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Innerbelt. Cars will be lined up in the rear parking lot of the mall.
Boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers, and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Recipients are encouraged to arrive early, as the distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and lines set up. Thus, the give-away could start as early as 8 a.m.
Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, a variety of assorted fresh produce and nutritious, shelf-stable groceries.
