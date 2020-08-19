More than 5,400 boxes of food were distributed at Wednesday's food giveaway at Shenango Elementary School.
Since the distributions began in April, more than two million pounds of dairy and food have been given to families.
The distributions are sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International's Nourishing Others Well-being Project, the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
