Food donations for veterans and the public were distributed early Thursday as a part of one New Castle resident's mission to serve and honor local heroes.
Hugh Coryea was out with volunteers at New Hope Wesleyan Church, 2300 Pulaski Road, filling cars with boxes of donated produce and cheese.
The Rev. Mark Kauffman of Jubilee Ministries on East Chartes Street approached Coryea weeks ago about the possibility of starting this event because Kauffman knew Coryea “had a heart for veterans.”
The event launched June 11 and, because of a new grant, will run every Thursday until August.
Veterans are served from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., after which the public is served.
There will be 120 boxes given away at each donation day on a first-come, first-served basis.
Some participants received upwards of three boxes.
Each box will contain 30 pounds of produce such as potatoes, strawberries and apples.
Next week's donation will feature dairy products.
More than 500 pounds of cheese was donated to the event this week in the form of sliced American and grated cheese.
During the June 11 donation, more than 100 cases of milk were given away courtesy of Marburger Farm Dairy in Evans City.
Coryea was aided Thursday by Clancy Emory, Larry Dillion, Toni Dando and Nina Dando.
He has created two monuments in Cascade Park to honor veterans, one of which will be dedicated on Aug 8 at 10 a.m.
