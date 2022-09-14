Food for more than 1,500 families will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Cascade Galleria (formerly the Towne Mall), 200 S. Jefferson St.
The event is a drive-thru, and each car will receive boxes on a first-come, first-served basis containing fresh milk from Marburger Dairy and fresh produce from Apple Castle, as well as a variety of in-season fresh produce and shelf-stable groceries. The boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers.
The distribution will open once trucks are unloaded and distribution lines are set up. Those wishing to receive food should plan on arriving early, as the distribution could begin as early as 8 a.m. The line will form at the intersection of West Washington Street and the Columbus Innerbelt.
The distribution is sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International's Nourishing Others Well-being Project (N.O.W.) along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
