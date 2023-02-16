Free food for up to 1,200 families will be distributed Feb. 25 at the Cascade Galleria, 200 S. Jefferson St.
The drive-thru give-away is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue for as long as supplies last. It is sponsored by the Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Projectm along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
Each family will receive fresh milk from Marburger Dairy, two frozen meat items, apples from Apple Castle, a variety of in-season garden-fresh produce and nutritious shelf-stable groceries.
There is a maximum of two families per car.
The food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. The distribution line will form at the intersection of The Columbus Innerbelt and West Washington Street.
For more information, visit jubileeministriesint.com, call the church office at (724) 658-3884 or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.