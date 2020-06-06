Food distribution set at Shenango High on Wednesday

Jubilee Ministries International’s Nourishing Others Well-being Project and The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will sponsor a drive-thru food giveaway for up to 1,000 families on Wednesday at Shenango High School.
The distribution will begin at noon at the school, which is located at 2550 Ellwood Road. Close to 5,000 boxes of food will be available to anyone in need.
Each family will receive boxes containing fresh milk, quality dairy products, frozen meals, dry goods and fresh produce through the Farmers to Families program, Pittsburgh Area Food Bank, LCCAP, Marburger Dairy and Paragon Foods.
The boxes will be loaded directly into the vehicles by the volunteers. Boxes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W Project, visit either www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.drmarkkauffman.org. For more information about The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania visit www.cccwp.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.