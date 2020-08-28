District to give out breakfasts, lunches As New Castle students launch their fall online classroom schedules next week, they will nee…

The weekly distribution of free breakfasts and lunches for New Castle Area School District students will be at the following locations and times:

Lincoln Avenue and Shenango Street, 2:50 p.m.

Wallace Avenue and Beaver Street, 3:05 p.m.

Grant Street and Beaver Street, 3:15 p.m.

Grant Street and Halco Drive, 3:25 p.m.

State and Hemlock streets and Crisis Shelter, 3:40 p.m.

Harbor Heights, 3:50 p.m.

Harbor and Rebecca streets, 4:05 p.m.

Harbor Street and McCleary Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

Harbor and State streets, 4:30 p.m.

Lowry and North streets, 4:40

West Washington and Greenwood streets, 5 p.m.

Smithfield and Etna streets, 5:15 p.m.

West Washington and Smithfield streets, 5:25 p.m.

NORTH HILL

North Mercer Street at Park Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

Mercer Street at Moody Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

Mercer Street at Leasure Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

Mercer Street at Euclid Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

Mercer Street at Fairmont Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

Albert Street at Fairfield Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

Albert Street at Fairmont Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

Albert Street at Euclid, 4:35 p.m.

Albert Street at Leasure Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

Delaware and Hazelcroft avenues, 3:20 p.m.

Delaware and Myers avenues, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware and Hillcrest avenues, 3:40 p.m.

Delaware and Winter avenues, 3:55 p.m.

Delaware and Park avenues, 4:10 p.m.

Logan and Boyles avenues, 4:45 p.m.

Wallace Avenue and Reis Street, 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Avenue and East Street, 5:10 p.m.

MAHONINGTOWN AREA

Cherry and Cedar streets, 3:20 p.m.

Liberty and Lacock streets, 3:35 p.m.

Lafayette and Cherry streets, 3:50 p.m.

Cherry and Third streets, 4:05 p.m.

Clayton and Fourth streets, 4:15 p.m.

Madison and Lafayette streets, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar and Orchard streets, 4:45 p.m.

Cedar Street and Mahoning Avenue, 5 p.m.

SOUTH SIDE

Reynolds Street at Pollock Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

Grimes and Waldo streets, 3:05 p.m.

Hamilton and Electric streets, 3:15 p.m.

Hamilton and Denver streest, 3:25 p.m.

Pennsylvania and Long avenues, 3:40 p.m.

Mill and Lutton streets, 3:50 p.m.

Mill and Division streets, 4:05 p.m.

Reynolds and Sciota streets, 3:05 p.m.

South Jefferson Street and Center Alley, 3:20 p.m.

South Jefferson and Chartes streets, 3:35 p.m.

Moravia Street and Balph Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

EAST SIDE

Cunningham Avenue and Division Street, 4:15 p.m.

Cunningham and Lutton Street, 4:30 p.m.

Cunningham Avenue and Reynolds Street, 4:45 p.m.

Reynolds and Dushane streets, 4:55 p.m.

East Washington and Lyndall streets, 5:10 p.m.

Arlington and Wilson avenues, 3:20 p.m.

Vogan Street and Jackson Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

Huron Street and Wilson Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

Vogan and Huron street, 4 p.m.

Stanton and Rose avenues, 4:10 p.m.

Stanton Avenue and Beckford Street, 4:25 p.m.

LOWER EAST SIDE

Oak and Spruce streets, 4:45 p.m.

Pin Oak and Court Street, 4:55 p.m.

Croton Avenue and Duquesne Street, 2:50 p.m.

Cascade Playground, 3:05 p.m.

Croton Avenue and Haus Street, 3:

Crawford Avenue and Erie Street, 3:35 p.m.

Crawford Avenue and Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

Ray and Court streets, 4:05 p.m.

Ray and Oak streets, 4:20 p.m.

Butler Avenue and John Street, 4:35 p.m.

Butler and Forrest avenues, 4:50 p.m.

Pearson and Epworth streets, 5:20 p.m.

DOWNTOWN

Neshannock Village, 4:20 p.m.

Grant and Mercer streets, 4:35 p.m.

WEST PITTSBURG

Aiden’s Mobile Home Park, 4:20 p.m.

Graham Avenue and 11th Street, 4:30 p.m.

Center Street and Fourth Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

Center and 11th Street, 4:50 p.m.

Lawrence Avenue and Sixth Street, 5:05 p.m.

Lawrence and Fourth street, 5:15 p.m.