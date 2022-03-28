Joel Burnworth carried a heavy box of dried and canned food to a car Saturday morning, and after placing the crate in the car and before closing the door, he paused to say a prayer.
Burnworth, 12, of rural Volant, was one of about 40 volunteers in an assembly line who put food boxes into vehicles lined up behind Cascade Galleria on Saturday as they drove through the county’s first free food distribution of the year. It was his first time helping.
Lawrence County was blessed to have an abundance of groceries to give to more than 500 families Saturday in the N.O.W. event — Nourishing Others’ Well-being — sponsored by Jubilee Ministries International and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.
The local event was coordinated by Jubilee minister Dr. Mark Kauffman. Jubilee Ministries is starting its third year of the massive distributions, which evolved from work shutdowns that resulted from COVID-19. The food was free to anyone in need, not only those who lost those jobs.
Burnworth’s parents and older church friends have been volunteering for the past several distributions, “and I felt like I was missing out,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss out on the fun.”
Volunteers who turned out in the chilly weather ranged in age from youths like Burnworth to senior citizens.
They loaded gallons of milk and boxes of food into vehicles that formed a steady line throughout the morning. About 350 cars were served within the first 20 minutes.
Items donated to the recipients included 1,250 gallons of milk, 500 half-gallons of buttermilk, 1,680 boxes of produce and boxes of dry and canned goods. The boxes of dry and canned goods were from the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, the milk and buttermilk were from Marburger Dairy and the produce came from MARC — the Mid-Atlantic Regional Cooperative, is a regional produce distribution system for Feeding America food banks. There was limited supply of valentine boxes with chocolate hearts that went to lucky recipients.
Each box of produce included potatoes, onions, spaghetti squash and a head of cabbage.
Thirteen pastors of local churches also attended the drive-through to take food back to their churches.
Another pastor was taking some of the food to a distribution site in Chicora in Butler County.
Volunteers with clipboards stopped at each car, asking the drivers how many families they were getting food for, whether they had lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and their zip codes.
Kauffman noted that at the giveaway last year, more than 100 different zip codes were served.
“We ask that question so we can find out how far we’re actually reaching with this,” Kauffman said.
