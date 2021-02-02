A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that an incarcerated Ellwood City woman filed against Lawrence County, but Taylor Renee Foley is continuing with her same claims in local court against the district attorney.
Foley's attorney filed a new lawsuit on her behalf in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, solely against District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, claiming he made sexual advances toward her.
"To say that I am angry, given this second round of unfounded allegations, would be an understatement," Lamancusa commented about the new filing. "This lawsuit only attempts to damage my reputation and cost the taxpayers money. "
A civil suit the 24-year-old Foley filed in 2018 in federal District Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania against Lamancusa, Lawrence County and its Children and Youth Services agency was dismissed Dec. 28 by a federal magistrate judge. She filed that suit as a parent of her juvenile son, alleging the child was wrongfully removed from her custody in 2013, that he was placed in foster homes and subjected to abuse and neglect, and that Lamancusa acted inappropriately toward her.
The new civil complaint, filed Jan. 26 in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, is similar in wording to the part of the federal lawsuit against Lamancusa that the federal judge dismissed. The paperwork was filed by attorney Max B. Roesch of the Alexander H. Lindsay Jr. law firm in Butler.
"It was part of a lawsuit that was filed in federal court," Lindsay explained in a phone conversation Monday. "The court dismissed the 1983 civil rights claim (involving the county) and stated that the claim involving the (alleged) assault could go on in the state court. Beyond that, I don't want to comment."
The case alleges sexual harassment and misconduct against the district attorney, accusing him of assault and battery.
"Nothing has changed," Lamancusa said, adding the county will have to pay for attorneys to represent him in the case. "The same unfounded and unsupported allegations were made in federal court where the case was dismissed."
The federal lawsuit had been filed while Foley was repeatedly being arrested for drug-related offenses, to which she ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to almost a decade in a state correctional institution, Lamancusa said.
Foley is serving eight to 12 years in the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs in Crawford County. She was sentenced in September 2020, for a dozen nonviolent offenses, including a narcotics overdose in the Lawrence County jail and in a hospital. Other charges against her were for drug dealing and possession, running from the police, impaired driving, illegal possession of a firearm and harboring a dangerous dog. She had agreed to a plea offer of the district attorney's office that resolved all of those cases against her.
Her most recent charges, filed Jan. 15, 2020, by the district attorney’s office, stemmed from her having hidden a bag of heroin and fentanyl inside her body while she was in the county jail in October 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
