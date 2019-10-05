An Ellwood City woman who already has seven criminal cases pending against her in the Lawrence County courts is in the Lawrence County jail facing two more sets of charges.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's drug task force arrested 23-year-old Taylor Renne Foley of Skyline Drive on Thursday upon serving a sealed search warrant at her house around 10 a.m. The agents seized two handguns, 17.63 grams of a white powder suspected to be a narcotic and drug paraphernalia from inside the house, according to a criminal complaint.
Foley additionally is facing charges filed by Ellwood City police in connection with the Sept. 25 car chase that was owned by one of her family members in which she was a passenger, according to a separate police criminal complaint.
District Attorney's agents reported that as they approached her residence to serve the warrant on Thursday, they saw a black sedan enter the driveway and they saw Foley get out and enter the front door of the house. She exited moments later and got into the passenger seat, they reported, noting that she was wanted on a warrant from the Ellwood City police for the drug violations.
The detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested Foley. They found two cell phones and a digital scale in her clothing, the report said. They noted that Foley, because of her juvenile criminal history, is not allowed to possess a gun.
She is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant.
In connection with the Sept. 25 incident, Ellwood City police reported that Foley was a passenger in a car driven by Andre Shonez Lee of Detroit when they tried to pull it over on a traffic violation. Lee sped up and led police on a high-speed chase into New Castle, where the car crashed into a grass embankment and into the building of DON Services, located at 1929 E. Washington St. Lee then got out of the car and ran into some nearby woods. The police caught him and learned he was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Michigan. Charges were filed against him last week.
The police chase and attempted traffic stop had stemmed from a call for a domestic argument at Foley's home that involved Lee.
Police were called back to the Foley residence on Sept. 27, where officers had found two plastic bags containing white substances believed to be suspected crack cocaine weighing 9.1 and 7.9 grams, lying in the grass, about 12 feet from the road.
Police that day had intercepted a phone call between Foley that Lee, who was in jail, detailing to her where the two bags of drugs were located after the Sept. 25 incident, the criminal complaint states. Members of the drug task force went to the property and found the two bags, the report said.
Foley is facing two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances as a result of that incident. She was arraigned on both sets of charges Friday by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on bonds totaling $200,000.
