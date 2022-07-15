Like any new business, The Fly Stop is looking to clean up.
Next month, the 26 N. Mill St. store will take those aspirations literally.
The store, which offers thousands of flies for fly fishing enthusiasts, opened in March in Washington Centre. In addition, it offers a room full of materials for tying one’s own flies, as well as nets, rods, reels, vest, waders and other miscellaneous gear.
On Aug. 14, it is planning a Summer Shop Day, beginning with a clean-up of the nearby Neshannock Creek, one of the area’s most popular trout waters. Efforts will focus on the lower section of the stream in town.
Anyone who wants to help should be at The Fly Stop at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14.
The clean-up will begin at 10. Volunteers should bring their own waders, boots and gloves.
Following the clean-up, the store will host a noon parking lot party featuring food from Elluinger’s Meats and beverages from Stick City Brewing.
The day will also feature giveaways and the following informational talks:
•1 p.m. — Jeff Blood talks steelhead
•2 p.m.— Josh Miller on trout fishing
•3 p.m. — Derek Hathazy discusses carp
•4 p.m. — Scott Grassi musky on fly.
