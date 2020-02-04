While the spread of the coronavirus is attracting international attention the flu has, thus far, continues to have a much greater public health impact in Pennsylvania this winter, health officials said Monday.
There have been no cases of coronavirus confirmed in Pennsylvania. The flu has claimed 33 lives in Pennsylvania so far this winter.
“You are much more likely to become sick with the cold or flu, than to be diagnosed with coronavirus,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health. “Since October, there have been more than 45,000 diagnosed cases of flu and 33 deaths in Pennsylvania alone.”
The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December. The majority of the cases have occurred in China, but have also spread to other countries, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan. While originally thought to be spreading from animal-to-person, there has been some person-to-person spread occurring according to world health officials.
Levine said people should seek medical care right away if they have traveled to China in the last 14 days, or come into direct contact with someone who has, and feel sick with fever, cough, or have difficulty breathing. In such cases, the ill individuals should call ahead to warn the hospital before they arrive, she said.
Levine added that fear of the virus should not be used as the basis of discrimination against people of Chinese ancestry in Pennsylvania.
“Our friends and neighbors of Chinese descent are important members of our community and are not at an increased risk to spreading the coronavirus.”
Levine’s comments were welcomed Mohan Seshadri, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.
“Too often, national security and public health crises have led to the demonization of particular groups of people, and we are committed to ensuring that that does not happen here,” Seshadri said.
Symptoms of the 2019-nCOV can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.
While health officials stress that the flu is the more immediate public health threat, officials are working to ensure that they are prepared if the coronavirus does strike in Pennsylvania, said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
“We haven’t seen any cases in Pennsylvania yet, but there is a concern it could come to fruition,” he said. “We are developing policies and throughout the system, if a patient were to meet the criteria to prevent them from spreading the virus.”
Although both the number of confirmed flu cases and the number of patients with flu-like symptoms peaked in early January, there is still plenty of flu season left, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber. The flu vaccine is the best protection against the serious illness, Csikos said.
Editor’s note: Randy Griffith at the Johnstown Tribune Democrat and William Bowman at The (Sunbury) Daily Item contributed to this story.
