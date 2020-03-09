Flu and coronavirus both health threats

Coughing, sniffling and sneezing.
Those are some of the symptoms of the flu.
They are also listed symptoms of COVID-19 — otherwise known as the Coronavirus — which can appear two to 14 days after exposure, either to an infected person or after traveling to an area with a high density of cases.
That doesn’t mean locals aren’t ready for the Coronavirus — or the flu. Luke DeRosa, operations chief and director of human resources for Noga Ambulance Service, said staff are taking their normal precautions during times of heightened call volume.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 34 to 49 million people worldwide suffered from the flu between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, resulting in an estimated 20,000 to 52,000 deaths. The CDC recommends a flu shot as a way to avoid getting the flu, as well as staying away from people with the flu and simply washing your hands.
At the county level, Lawrence County Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Parish said the county has been in contact with the CDC and state health department on an emergency plan in terms of a possible Coronavirus spread.
“We have a pandemic plan that we review every year,” Parish said. “It’s one of the things the department of health controls when we do stuff.”
Pennsylvania had its first cases of the virus confirmed on Friday and Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus.
Mike Fornataro, pharmacist at East Side Pharmacy, reported surgical masks were flying off the shelves as soon as they came in stock from people worried about the Coronavirus.
“It is just being sensationalized by the media as the worst thing that’s been here in a long time,” Fornataro said.
He said in last year’s flu season, there wasn’t any such commotion.
“When we had a bad flu year last year, no one was asking for masks or anything,” he said.
He gave some simple advice for those who are feeling sick, like staying home and self-quarantining.
“If you do get the flu, keep yourself away from everyone else,” Fornataro said. “That’s how you prevent the spread of it.”
