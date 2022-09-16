A Florida man has agreed to pay more than $97 million in restitution and forfeit more than $30 million in assets for a series of medical fraud schemes, including one through the former Ellwood City Medical Center.
Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, and his associates collected thousands of cancer genomic (CGx) testing specimens, sending them to the ECMC to collect Medicare reimbursements, of which more than $25 million was sent.
More information regarding this incident and others was presented in a news release by U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung through the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The release states Hurt pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, pay and receive unlawful kickbacks, and commit money laundering for the ECMC incident.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud through the District of New Jersey, and one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks through the Southern District of Florida. Both of the out-of-state cases were transferred to the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The release states Hurt and his associates collected the CGx specimens, from Medicare beneficiaries across the United States, through targeted marketing campaigns or purported “health fairs,” and sent them to the ECMC for billing purposes, even though the facility did not have validated equipment to conduct testing on site. This led to them repackaging the samples to third-party reference laboratories.
In order to justify the Medicare reimbursements, they obtained CGx prescriptions from telemedicine physicians illegally, and submitted Medicare claims for CGx testing that regularly exceeded $12,000 per beneficiary.
Hurt admitted to using the funds he received from the ECMC to pay millions of dollars in kickbacks to marketers, in which, to disguise that, he entered into sham contracts with marketers to make it appear they were engaged in legitimate marketing and referral services.
Some of the reimbursements were used to pay for expensive objects, including an approximately $3-million luxury watercraft in Florida called “In My DNA.”
The release states that between January 2019 and October 2021, Hurt admitted to owning several clinical laboratories in New Jersey for medical testing, and he paid kickbacks and bribes to various entities who supplied referrals and orders for CGx for Medicare and other health care benefit program beneficiaries.
Like in Pennsylvania, Hurt made the Medicare reimbursement requests, and entered into sham contracts. This resulted in Medicare paying the Hurt-controlled laboratories at least $53.3 million, with Hurt receiving at least $26.9 million from that amount.
The release states, in Florida, Hurt and his co-conspirators were in a scheme to defraud health insurance plans, including two U.S. government ones, TRICARE and CAMPVA.
TRICARE provides worldwide health care benefits to military personnel, their dependents, and military retirees, while CHAMPVA operates through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The release states they worked to bill the insurance providers for expensive compounded medications, that were not medically necessary, through a corporation, OptimuMD, which was formed in fall 2014.
The release states through OptimuMD, they purchased a 3% interest in Executive Pharmacy, located in Broward County, Fla. In return, they would receive up to 70% of gross revenues from Executive Pharmacy.
They would direct patient recruiters and the telemedicine services to send thousands of medically unnecessary prescriptions to Executive Pharmacy, which would bill the patients’ insurance plans thousands for compounded medications. In return, the pharmacy would pay a kickback to Hurt and his co-conspirators, who in return would pay kickbacks to patient recruiters.
Hurt personally received $4,265,144 from this scheme.
In total, as part of his plea agreement, Hurt is set to pay Medicare, TRICARE, and CHAMPVA $97,360,451.76 in restitution, and agreed to forfeiture money judgments totaling $31,148,624.70, and to forfeit the luxury watercraft.
Hurt is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
