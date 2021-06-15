Police intelligence from multiple states have led the Shenango Township police to identify a man whom they believed burglarized the AT&T Store at Shenango Village Plaza in January.
The police after a five-month investigation have filed charges against Daniel Deltavious Dodd, 38, of Orlando, in connection with the break-in at 2626 Ellwood Road which reportedly occurred around 5:50 a.m. Jan. 10. The police were alerted to the burglary by an alarm, and the business owner called the county 911 center reporting that he saw on his security camera that the front door glass was broken, according to a criminal complaint.
The owner upon arrival at the store reported that a quantity of merchandise was taken from a table just inside the front door. The police viewed security footage and saw a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt approach the business, pull a sledgehammer from his pack and hit the door window and break it, the report said.
He then climbed through the broken glass and took electronic devices from the table and put them into his pack, police said. The items stolen included six Apple iPhones, two Apple iPads and an Apple watch with a total retail value of $6,589.91, according to the court papers.
The police on Feb. 10 were alerted to similar burglaries having occurred in nine different states at AT&T stores and Verizon Wireless stores that started in July of 2018. In some of the reported break-ins, the suspects used a sledgehammer to break the front glass doors and stole similar devices to those taken from the Shenango store. The suspect's picture in those break-ins matched the one in Shenango Township, police reported.
The Shenango police, by corresponding with the state police fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshal's Service, learned that state police in other areas had obtained information through search warrants and developed information about a woman who was at three different burglary locations on the dates and times burglaries were committed in three geographical areas, the report said.
The police learned through their investigation that the woman's boyfriend is Dodd, who as of Jan. 13 was incarcerated in South Carolina on a burglary charge for the reported burglary of a T-Mobile store. Police in Sumter County, South Carolina, had initiated a traffic stop there, the day after the Shenango Township burglary, the complaint states, and a photo shows the same clothing that the suspect was wearing during the Jan. 10 burglary. The police in South Carolina found a sledgehammer, a black duffel bag, two iPads and six iPhones inside his car, a Chevrolet Malibu that police had seen in a security video at the Shenango plaza, according to the report.
Dodd is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instrument of crime and criminal mischief in connection with the Shenango burglary. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
