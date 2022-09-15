A Florida man pled guilty Thursday in federal court to health care fraud charges through the Ellwood City Medical Center.
Daniel Hurt, 58, pleaded guilty in front U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He waived his indictment by a federal grand jury.
According to court papers, beginning in late 2018 and continuing approximately through Oct. 2019, Hurt participated in a Medicare conspiracy scam related to billing for cancer genomic (CGx) testing.
CGx testing uses DNA sequencing to detect mutations in genes that could indicate a higher risk of developing certain types of cancers in the future.
Court papers state Hurt and his co-conspirators, which included individuals with so-called “marketing entities,” acquired thousands of testing samples from Medicare beneficiaries throughout the United States.
This was done, by Hurt’s direction, through marketing campaigns to induce individuals to submit CGx specimens by means of cheek swabs sent to the Medicare beneficiaries’ homes, or were provided at purported “health fairs” held throughout the country.
Court papers state Hurt also used individuals associated with entities he controlled, including Sonoran, to obtain the CGx specimens from Medicare beneficiaries.
Hurt would send these CGx specimens to the ECMC, and use the hospital, while it was still open, as the billing entity for Medicare purposes despite the facility not possessing the properly validated equipment to conduct any CGx testing on-site.
Court papers state ECMC staff were required, at Hurt’s direction, to repackage the samples and send them to third-party reference laboratories that were capable of completing the testing.
It also states Hurt and the marketers, to justify the Medicare reimbursement for CGx testing, worked with a network of telemedicine health care providers to obtain prescriptions for CGx testing, knowing the providers did not conduct a proper telemedicine visit, were not treating the Medicare beneficiaries for cancer or cancer symptoms, did not use the test results in the treatment of the beneficiaries and were not qualified to understand and interpret the CGx test results.
Court papers state Hurt caused the ECMC to submit Medicare claims for CGx testing that regularly exceeded $12,000 per beneficiary, and between January to October 2019 Medicare reimbursed the ECMS more than $25 million, with an exact amount being $25,600,715.76.
Hurt directed ECMC staff to transfer millions of dollars from ECMC-related accounts to bank accounts he controlled with Hurt offering and paying kickbacks to the marketers, among others, in exchange for their efforts.
Court papers state to disguise the kickbacks, Hurt entered into “sham” contracts with the marketers to make it appear they were engaging in and paying for legitimate marketing and referral services, and Hurt entered into similar agreements and arrangements with ECMC and disguised the payments as legitimate.
The payments were based on the volume of CGx tests, and the amount of resulting Medicare reimbursements.
Court papers state Hurt and others used some of the $25 million to make purchases of highly-priced items, including approximately $3 million for a luxury watercraft in Florida named “In My DNA.”
Hurt is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. He remains released on a $350,000 bond pending sentencing.
The ECMC closed its doors in January 2020 after its previous owners, Americore Holdings, filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.
In June, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky issued an order allowing the sale of the former property to California-based Pelorus Equity Group Inc., though the firm has not revealed its exact plans for the space publicly yet.
