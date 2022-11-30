A Florida man is facing a criminal charge for reportedly sending out an inappropriate image of a former girlfriend on his phone.
State police have charged Shane Robert Capezio, 20, of Boca Raton, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred Nov. 15.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported to police Capezio received a text message from Capezio that contained an explicit image of herself, telling her he had sent the photo to various people.
Capezio is facing one count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
