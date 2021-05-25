A Florida man is in the Lawrence County jail after police reported finding a quantity of methamphetamine in his personal possession during a traffic stop.
Officers arrested James Robert "Buck" Burnett, 48, of Seminole, Florida, who was an occupant in a car they pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Young Street, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported they found a straw with white residue on the floor where Burnett had been sitting in the vehicle. They did a search of his clothing and found three bags and a folded dollar bill, all containing a total of 49.5 grams of methamphetamine, $232 in cash, a cell phone and court bail documents from the state of Florida, the complaint states.
Police said none of the occupants in the vehicle had valid licenses. One of the occupants told police that Burnett, whom police saw in the front passenger seat, had been driving when their car almost hit the police car before they were stopped. The police released the other two occupants of the car.
Burnett is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lanes, driving while his license is suspended and a turning violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
