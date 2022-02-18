Torrential freezing rain and melting snow prompted two water rescues and a mobile home park evacuation in Lawrence County Thursday and Friday.
Firefighters police and state and municipal officials were busy closing roads to make sure people didn't get into high water situations, but two drivers weren't so lucky in Mahoning Township and in Mahoningtown, when they became stranded because the Mahoning River was cresting its banks.
Additionally, in Shenango Township, a tributary of the Beaver River flooded, prompting the evacuation of 23 mobile homes at Kerr's Mobile Home Park on Route 422.
Mahoning Township Fire Department Chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito reported Hillsville Road had been closed and already posted with signs when a woman drove past the signs about 300 yards into the high water around 3 a.m. Friday.
"We asked Neshannock and Union fire departments to help us rescue her," Exposito said, and Neshannock provided a boat to get her to safety. The state police also responded.
The woman was not injured, but she had fallen into the water and was wet and the water and the outdoor temperatures were cold, he said.
The water had risen to about 4 1/2 feet to her car windows, and was so high that it was touching the bottom of the bridge there, according to reports.
"It was very cold out there, temperature and wind-wise," Exposito said. "The wind was terrible."
He said the woman was put right into an ambulance from the boat and taken to a hospital because of the exposure. Her identity was not available Friday morning.
The firefighters were there for about an hour, Exposito said.
During that time, the roads were icy countywide, water was freezing on the roads and PennDOT and municipal departments had been out salting them.
Exposito emphasized that Hillsville Road, East River Road and Covert's Crossing all along the Mahoning River, remained closed Friday because of flooding.
The portion of Covert Road extending into Union Township, which typically floods to a dangerous level, also was closed at 11 p.m. Thursday, according to fire chief Patrick Donofrio.
He said emergency units are bracing for more flooding and possibly even worse conditions over the weekend.
"They're saying that (Saturday), the Mahoning River could rise as high as it's been in 40 years," Donofrio said. "It's going to be even worse. It isn't expected to recede until Sunday, or even next week."
Another stranded car rescue occurred around 9 a.m. Friday on Lafayette Street in Mahoningtown, where a man who drove into a flooded section at the underpass became stranded and climbed on top of his vehicle to escape the rising water. That underpass typically floods during heavy rains.
Assistant New Castle Fire Chief Tom Bulisco said the man's car was pulled out of the water with a high-lift, and the driver stayed on top of the car until it was pulled to safety. He was not injured.
Flooding was at its peak Thursday evening at Kerr's mobile home park.
The Shenango Area Fire District was called around 7:30 p.m. to help evacuate people from 23 mobile homes there. Fire chief David Rishel reported that occupants of 10 of the dwellings already had left on their own, and they rescued 13 others who were provided a motel room nearby by the Red Cross.
"The flooding was major," Rishel said. "It was up to within 100 feet of Route 422. We had problems with floating propane tanks, and heating oil had escaped and there was garbage everywhere. It was a mess."
The water rose high enough to seep into the homes in the back row in the park, he said.
The fire department used an engine truck to rescue people from the back row of the park, because it was unsafe to take smaller vehicles back there, Rishel said.
He said the water had receded by morning and no injuries were reported. A boat was on standby from the city of New Castle, but was not used.
