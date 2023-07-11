Heavyn Kerr and her boyfriend, Michael Hill, are among several residents of Wayne and Shenango Townships who are trying to reclaim their lives after their properties were flooded and homes damaged from a sudden downpour Sunday evening.
The Lawrence County commissioners declared a disaster declaration for all of the county, and the Shenango and Wayne Township supervisors adopted similar measures for their respective municipalities in the aftermath of the storm that swept through around 7:30 that night.
The declarations were prompted by Lawrence County Public Safety Director Chad Strobel, who combed the area Monday totaling damages caused by the raging flash floodwaters, for the possibility of seeking state and federal funding assistance for the townships and the victims.
Commissioner Brian D. Burick commented at least eight homes in those areas sustained considerable damage from the flooding.
Several local roads in parts of both townships were still closed and underwater Tuesday, while others reopened after the water subsided. Several cars also were underwater Sunday night and firefighters rescued people by boat from houses and cars. One person in a vehicle was clinging to a stop sign pole during the rescue before being delivered to safety, according to reports.
Kerr and Hill, who live on Chewton-West Pittsburg Road, are temporarily relocated to a motel. They were ordered to leave their house Sunday evening after rushing water forced through their basement window, dislodged an air conditioning unit and forced it against a wall, causing the wall to collapse, according to Kerr.
They managed to rescue their two goats, two rabbits and two ferrets and go to a motel, where they are staying until they decide their next steps. The goats are at a family member’s house, and they have the rabbits and ferrets with them, Kerr said.
Several pets, including a gecko, a snake and a turtle remained upstairs in their two-story house that is surrounded by water.
They were hoping to go back into the home and somehow retrieve them Tuesday.
They also had two ducks, “and we said ‘good luck’ and let them out,” she said. Some neighbors saw them in the area Monday, Kerr said.
She noted that her neighbor’s house, a stationary mobile home, was completely underwater and she could not see it from their location.
Kerr has started a GoFundMe page called “Flash Flood Help for Two Adults,” which as of Tuesday afternoon had grown to $910 toward a $35,000 goal.
Bill Hepler, chairman of the Wayne Township supervisors, said several roads in his township remained closed Tuesday, with the hope of being reopened by Wednesday.
He said the supervisors approved and signed a disaster declaration Tuesday.
A plugged culvert on an old road that had been used by Medusa Cement acted like a dam which caused a lot of the flooding, he said. Two homes were evacuated, and pets were left behind, stranded.
Hepler credited several local fire departments for their efforts in helping all of the people to safety.
Hepler said the supervisors signed Wayne Township’s disaster emergency proclamation Tuesday.
“I’ve never seen that much water anywhere,” he said.
Justin Data, Shenango Township emergency management coordinator, said the most significant damage in Shenango is around Union Valley, Snake Run and Lower Boyd School roads.
“This was really an isolated system that went through,” Data said. A man who has a rain gauge reported more than five inches of rain fell within an hour, he said.
“We have significant road and berm damage and bridges and culverts are closed pending inspections by the township engineers,” Data said. “We’re taking it one step at a time and getting an initial damage assessment to send to PEMA.”
Strobel has been working with the townships to amass damage totals to send to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. If the total hits its threshold, the area could qualify for some assistance, Data said.
“Initially, we wanted to make sure everyone was safe and that they had livable conditions,” he said.
He noted that water entered under the asphalt of a large section of Lower Boyd School Road, and it was caving in.
“Our public works people have worked tirelessly cleaning up and making repairs to get the road back open,” Data said.
“Wayne Township was hit very hard on this,” Data said, noting Tuesday morning he was able to see houses still underwater. “They may not have an initial damage assessment for a few days.”
Roads involved in the flooding included Shenango Stop, Union Valley, Snake Run, Chewton-West Pittsburg, Fletcher Hill, Boyd School, Lower Boyd School, Old Pittsburgh and Union Valley roads, and isolated areas on Rose Stop, Harmony Baptist, Hollow Road, and Route 65. McKee Run is a stream through there that overflowed its banks.
Engineers will have to get a boat in the water on Snake Run to look at a bridge that might have damage to its structure, Data said. That road will remain closed until it is determined to be safe.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt, but there was a great deal of property damage,” Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler commented Tuesday.
“Declaring these emergencies allows the county and municipalities to engage PEMA and allow for money to be allocated,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented, “and to get the full support of the state.”
Vogler commended Strobel and his staff, the fire departments, PennDOT and the municipal officials who went out immediately.
“Those organizations stepped up right away to respond to this issue,” he said.
