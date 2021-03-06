Fleo to vie for register and recorder seat

Stacey Fleo of New Castle has announced her candidacy for the position of Lawrence County Register of Deeds and Recorder of Wills.
Fleo, 57, of Northview Avenue is running on the May primary ballot as a Republican. She currently is in her 11th year as a member of the New Castle Area School Board and in her sixth year as the board president.
Fleo also serves as a New Castle Area School District representative on the joint operating committee of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Professionally, she is a donor specialist/phlebotomist with the Institute for Therapeutic Medicine, a position she has held for 36 years.
She additionally works one day per week for UPMC Jameson Hospital’s infusion clinic, doing therapeutic phlebotomy.
Fleo and her husband, William Fleo, have been married for 37 years and have two sons and two grandchildren.
