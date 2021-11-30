The New Castle Area School Board said goodbye to President Stacey Fleo and member Dr. Marilyn Berkely at its regular meeting last month.
Fleo announced she and her husband, Willie, are moving out of the district and to Shenango Township. Her husband is a history teacher and dean of discipline at New Castle High School and will continue in his role there.
The president for five of her 10 years on the board, Fleo gave her official written notice by email to Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio on Monday.
How the board will fill the open seat will be discussed by the members at its public meeting Monday. The board will convene for its reorganizational meeting at 6 p.m., and its public work session will immediately follow that. The regular board meeting will convene after that around 6:30 p.m.
"There will be public discussion on how to move forward with it," DeBlasio said.
During her term, Fleo served on the board over three superintendents — George Gabriel, John Sarandrea and DeBlasio.
The remodeling of the Harry W. Lockley Elementary School was a highlight of the board's accomplishments during her term, she said, as well as when the sixth graders were moved into the junior high/high school building.
She said the district also scored when the board voted to hire Jan Mancino from Lawrence County Community Action Partnership as a grant writer. Mancino has obtained millions of dollars in grant funding for the district in her position, Fleo pointed out, and her salary is covered through grants.
"Stacey will be greatly missed," DeBlasio said. "She's always had the district's children first in her heart. She made herself known in the community and she listened to people's needs, whether they are community members, parents or staff members."
Another important step the district has taken during her time on the board was to advance its students into the STEAM program and expand its technology department to provide computers for all of the children's learning, she said.
One of her last duties this week was to provide an evaluation — with input from other individual board members — for DeBlasio in her role as superintendent, a review that is required by the state.
Also leaving the board for a second time was Berkely. An elected board member for eight years previously, Berkely returned to serve by appointment for a few months this year to fill the seat of Norman Moses, who died July 1.
Her second elected term expired in 2017 and she chose not to seek re-election then. A new board member, Marco Bulisco, was elected to that seat in November, and he will assume the position Monday, to fill the rest of the term that expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Both Berkely and Fleo gave tearful goodbyes at their last regular public board meeting Nov. 15. Fleo has since remained as an active member until her resignation this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.