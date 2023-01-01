It was a coincidence that a second accidental holiday fire struck in the same block of Wallace Avenue, leaving another family homeless.
New Castle firefighters were called around 7:15 p.m. New Year’s Eve to a three-story house at 311 E. Wallace Ave. They arrived to find flames coming from the first and second floors. Three adult women and two children who lived there escaped the burning house without injuries.
The firefighters were called back to the house around 11:22 p.m., when the fire reignited with flames were coming from the second and third levels, Assistant City Fire Chief Tom Bulisco reported.
After the second fire, the house was uninhabitable.
The house was owned by Tonya Parker, who lived there with her mother, her adult daughter and two children.
Bulisco said that according to the residents, the family was frying something on the stove, and the next thing they knew the kitchen was in flames. The fire spread to the second floor, and the two floors were filled with smoke.
When the firefighters were called back to the house, they were at the scene until around 3 a.m.
When they responded to the second call, the flames were through the roof when they arrived, Bulisco said.
The front door was locked and closed, and they found the back door completely burned.
“It was a total loss,” Bulisco said.
The American red Cross was called to assist the family with accommodations.
A fire that broke out on Christmas day, a week ago, at 314 E. Wallace Ave. left a family of three and two tenants homeless. That house is almost directly across the street from the house that caught fire New Year’s Eve.
That fire reportedly ignited after the family had used a heat gun to thaw pipes that had frozen during last week’s subzero temperatures.
Dennis Fuller, Kristen Koukis, Fuller’s 20-year-old daughter and her two friends were left homeless from the blaze.
A GoFundMe page, called the “Krissy and Denise house fire recovery fund,” has been established to help them.
