Like countless other Americans, Ann and William Houk sat glued to their TV on Sept. 11, 2001, stunned by the images and reports they were seeing.
Then the phone rang and suddenly, the story became personal.
“Ann,” the voice on the other end said through tears, “pray like you never prayed before.”
The caller was Ann Houk’s close friend Patty Wilson, whose son-in-law, New Castle native Ludwig John Picarro, had been in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when United Flight 175 crashed into the building at 9:03 a.m.
It was a moment that Houk has never forgotten, and one that, nine months later, led to the erecting of a flagpole and marker in Picarro’s memory outside Christ Lutheran Church on East Washington Street, where the Houks were members.
TRAGEDY STRIKES
The Houks considered Patty and Babe Wilson family, and the feeling apparently was mutual.
“Their children were our children, and our children were their children,” said Ann Houk, now 88. “We were very close with them when we lived on Clen-Moore Boulevard.”
Family status would later be conferred on Picarro as well, after he and the Wilsons’ daughter, Susan, began dating in ninth grade. The two went on to graduate in 1975 from New Castle High, where Picarro had played football well enough to land a scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh. He and Susan married in 1979.
When Patty asked her to pray that September morning 20 years ago, Ann asked her what was wrong.
“She said he (Picarro) had been talking to Susan on the phone (shortly after the North Tower had been struck), that he was in the second building, and told her not to worry, he was safe.
“Then everything was cut off. That’s when the second plane came in.”
Flight 175 crashed into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower. The building collapsed 56 minutes later.
On any other day, Picarro might not even have been there. He worked for the Zurich Insurance Group, and his office was on the 32nd Floor of One Liberty Plaza, across the street. He’d gone to the South Tower to attend a meeting.
“They never found him,” Ann said.
INSPIRATION
The Houks mourned with their friends as well as with all of America. But the fact that Picarro’s body was never found continued to haunt them.
“I said to Bill, ‘We’d better pray over this and find out what we can do, because they have no place to go and see him.”
Ultimately, it occurred to her that her church had no flag, and she believed that erecting a pole in Picarro’s honor would be an appropriate tribute.
Donations poured in to pay for the pole, and Ratvasky Landscape Supply — located near the Houks’ Edinburg farm — provided most of the decorative shrubs that would surround it, Houk said. A lilac bush was donated by Alice Hartfelder, whose husband had been a partner with Jack Butz at Butz Flowers.
With the help of then-U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, a flag that had flown over the Capitol in Washington on May 13, 2002, became the inaugural star-spangled banner to be raised when the memorial was dedicated on June 15 of that same year.
DEDICATION
Susan Picarro and the Picarro’s two sons, Andrew and Matthew, attended the dedication, as did members of New Castle City Council and then-Mayor Tim Fulkerson, who proclaimed the day “Ludwig Picarro Day.”
Don Miller, who was president of the Christ Lutheran Church Council, gave a moving speech that Ann still recalls.
“I’ll never forget what he said to the boys,” she said. “He looked at the boys and said, ‘When you look at the flag, remember, that’s your dad’s spirit flying.’”
Susan Picarro now declines media interviews, but she told the New Castle News that day that the ceremony “definitely helps us in our healing process to have such a beautiful tribute to Lud.’”
TRIBUTE LIVES ON
Nearly two decades later, the flag still flies outside Christ Lutheran Church, although it has had to be replaced multiple times. and each time a replacement was needed, Ann said, a new one has been donated by the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home.
For 12 of those years, Ann and Nancy Schlumberger also ran Operation Lifeline, which sent care packages to overseas military personnel while also offering a support group for their families. Rising costs brought the program to an end in 2015.
The Houks now attend Northminster Presbyterian Church, but they have not forgotten Picarro nor the memorial they erected to him.
“We promised that we would still take care of the flag, putting it up and taking it down,” Ann said.
“We put it up for his birthday (April 1) and we take it down after Veterans Day. and my children have all the instructions.”
