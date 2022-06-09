All past and current Marines are invited to attend a public U.S. Marine Corps and United States flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s South Side.
In observance of Flag Day and the impact of the Marine Corps, the flags will be flown on a newly installed flagpole at the Earl A. “Muff” Sallie playground on Pennsylvania Avenue.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem will raise the flag and offer brief remarks. Patriotic music and the national anthem will be provided by members of the Lawrence County Community Band, under the baton of director Michael Palladino.
The event is being sponsored by Eric L. Sallie and his mother, Nora Lee Sallie, son and widow of the late Earl A. Muff Sallie, to instill the importance of the Marine presence on the city’s South Side that signified the commitment demonstrated by the late Muff.
Muff and his wife, Nora Lee, and raised their children, Eric and Noel, on property next to the playground on Pennsylvania Avenue. Muff died unexpectedly on June 5, 1981, leaving a legacy of dedication in working with the community’s youths. Their daughter, Noel, passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
The 51-year-old Marine Corps veteran was well known in the city’s youth football league and as a mentor to children in the league and in the South Side neighborhood. In his high school years, Muff had been a New Castle High School quarterback when the football team won the WPIAL championship in 1947-48.
The playground was officially dedicated in Muff’s name on Oct. 30, 1983, an event attended by a crowd of several hundred people as testament to the mark he left on his community. A brick monument there marks his legacy.
The new Marines flag and pole, put up next to the monument, were purchased by the Sallie family, and the flagpole was put up recently by Brian Heichel, director of New Castle Public Works and its staff, in cooperation with Adam Ginocchi of Custom Flag and Pole Supply of Long Avenue.
“The Sallie family would like to invite all local Marines, active and retired, to participate in the raising of our Marine Corps and U.S. flags,” Eric Sallie emphasized.
This open event encourages all county and city elected officials to attend in support of the local Marines, he said.
“We also hope the elected officials will join our family’s commitment to resurrect and clean up the South Side, starting with code enforcement boarding up or demolishing many of the inhabitable properties, as to prevent bad actors from staging illegal activities,” he said.
“It is my commitment to restore my dad’s name park in its entirety, with a walking track around the perimeter, an interior 440 track with flag football, two volleyball court sand pits, a pickle ball court, and all new playground equipment,” Eric said, modeling his plans to those carried out by Dan and Debbie Kennedy at Marti Park in Wilmington Township.
It is his hope plans for the playground, when completed, will help people living nearby to enjoy one of the premier parks in the city.
He has hopes of obtaining grant funding to help finance that project, he said.
“I know the city does not have funds or the commitment to do this, or it would have been done,” he said. “I am grateful to Chief Bobby Salem and his (family’s) church youths for their help in cleaning up our park.”
Youths from the Watermarke Church in Bellefonte have traveled to New Castle on three different occasions to renovate the Sallie Playground and make improvements at other city parks and at private residences. They plan to return this summer to complete more work in local recreation spots, including the Sallie playground and the South Side Community Gardens.
“Please come down there and thank them, or just participate,” said Eric, who considers himself a “South Side Strong Original.”
“We hope and pray this will be the beginning of something new for all of the people,” he said.
