Micah Fulena was diagnosed in 2005 with acute myeloid leukemia — a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells.

Nearly 17 years later, the 25-year-old Pittsburgh resident, formerly of New Castle, is around to tell the story of how a transplant of bone marrow, donated by his brother, saved his life.

Another story is a lot fresher and still emotional for Nick Suders of New Castle, who with his brother gave parts of their livers for a transplant that saved their mother’s life four months ago.

Moving testimonials by both the recipient and donor of two successful transplants highlighted a flag-raising ceremony outside of UPMC Jameson Hospital, commemorating organ donor awareness month. Most of those attending were hospital personnel, who bowed their heads in prayer after hearing both men’s testaments of courage.

Fulena, who helped the New Castle High School boys basketball team win a WPIAL championship, started sharing his story at the urging of his coach, Ralph Blundo, and it has encouraged other young people to reach out to him, he said.

It all started in 2005 when Fulena was 8 years old and developed what he thought was a sinus infection, he remembers. He was pale, fatigued and was treated for more than a month, then his parents took him to UPMC Children’s Hospital for further testing when other symptoms started to surface.

He received the dreaded diagnosis, started chemotherapy and the wheels spun into motion for a transplant, he told the group.

His brothers, Antonio, who is five years older, and Paul, who is eight years older, both were tested, and Antonio was a near-perfect match for him, he said.

A year later, on March 24, 2006, Fulena underwent a bone marrow transplant.

“We now are celebrating our 16th ‘anniversary’ together,” he said, marking his transplant date with Antonio. “Because of him, I went on to lead a normal life as a kid.”

He returned to the hospital two to three days a week for six months to make sure the transplant was successful.

He said he is eternally grateful for what his parents, brothers and friends did for him and the support they gave him during that difficult time.

His advice to anyone is, “if you’re considering becoming an organ donor, you can really shine hope on others.”

The ceremony was sponsored by CORE — the Center for Organ Recovery & Education.

Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon hospitals, emphasized the importance of and need for organ donation, noting 100,000 people in the United States, including 7,000 in Pennsylvania, are waiting for lifesaving transplants, and more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide are raising donor awareness flag this month.

The United States and CORE flags were raised at UPMC Jameson by members of VFW Post 315 Color Guard.

Kerry Maier, regional director of organizational development, discussed UPMC Jameson’s role in supporting CORE. Leslie Lash, CORE representative, spoke more about CORE, a group that tells all about organ donation and is a site where potential donors can register.

Information about organ donation can be found on its website at www.core.org.

The Rev. Dr. Scott Graubard, a UPMC chaplain, offered a prayer.

Suders told about how his and his brother’s liver donation for their mother’s liver transplant took place Jan. 10 this year. He donated 65 percent of his liver and his brother gave 35 percent, when their mother was dying from end-stage liver disease that she had suffered with for many years.

Suders said the testing was done at UPMC Montefiore, where he “learned everything possible about donation.

“The Transplant coordination teams assured me I was in safe hands, and so was my mother,” he said. He met with Dr. Abhinav Humar, UPMC Division chief of transplantation surgery, clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute and Thomas E. Starzl professor of transplantation surgery, who oversees all clinical and clinical research activities at one of the worlds most active and prestigious transplant programs. Humar assured Suders no one ever has died during a transplant, he said.

Now, four months later, “everything’s going great,” Suders said. “You would never believe that this happened three months ago.”

He commented, “It’s an amazing thing, to give someone life, or even learning that you’re capable of doing it.

“Please consider organ donation,” he urged. “Whatever pain I went through, this process was worth it. I’d gladly do it all over again for that end result.”

