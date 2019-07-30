Five women, including two from Ohio and one from Mercer County, are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted three other women with baseball bats in Shenango Township.
Shenango Township police have arrested 34-year-old Lindsey Renee Hissem, who reportedly is homeless; Billie Ann Rolle, 31, of 1110 Summit St.; Ebony Angileek Vines, 27, and Marqaishay Traneik Williams, 27, both of Youngstown; and Estalita S. Watson, 34, of Sharon in connection with the alleged attack.
Police reported the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. July 22 outside of a house in the 2400 block of Muzzy Drive in Shenango.
According to criminal complaints filed against all five women, the police had been called to Muzzy Drive regarding a group of people who were fighting, and that three women were armed with baseball bats and that four people left from there in a black Dodge SUV.
The police located the car and pulled it over on the Route 422 Bypass. Meanwhile, another caller reported that she had been assaulted with a baseball bat during the incident. She said Rolle had taken the other women to her house with the intention of assaulting them, the report said. She reported that two other females who were there also had been assaulted. Police said that on the traffic stop, Hissem was driving and Rolle was in the front passenger seat.
The three women in the back seat were Vines, Williams and Watson, police said.
Police said one of the women who reported she was assaulted had several welts, bruises and scratches.
According to the complaints, Hissem asked the police to take her purse to the station. While searching her purse, an officer found a hypodermic needle, a marijuana cigar, a glasspipe and other suspected drug paraphernalia in it.
The officer in searching the back seat of his patrol car found a container containing a fold of suspected cocaine residue.
All five women face three counts each of aggravated and simple assault and disorderly conduct. Hissem additionally is charged with four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Lawrence County Central Court by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them all to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond each.
