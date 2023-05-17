During Tuesday’s primary, Volant Republicans nominated incumbents John Wayne Edwards and John Shaw and Mayor Charles Rice to borough council, according to unofficial results.
Edwards received 19 votes to Shaw’s 17 and Rice’s 10. Incumbent Councilwoman Deborah Lakin received 3 votes and will not appear on the fall ballot.
Democrats nominated former councilman Robert McGary and incumbent Howard Moss, both with 6 votes each. They will face off against Edwards, Shaw and Rice for three, four-year seats.
There were also 27 write-in votes. Last week, residents Bridget Fry and Lynn McCown announced their intentions to run write-in campaigns for council.
No one ran for the two-year seat on council, but 11 write-ins were cast.
Other unofficial results from borough council races include:
•Bessemer — Incumbent Michael Marciante won the nomination for the Democrats with 45 votes and Republican incumbent Douglas Ordak won his party’s nomination with 56. There are three seats open.
•Ellport — Democrat Jeff Borroni won the nomination with 89 votes and Republican incumbent Patricia Tomon received 60 votes for the nomination. There are two seats open.
•Ellwood City — Democrats nominated incumbent Caleb Cragle with 386 votes, Jimmy Johnson with 362 and incumbent Judith Dici with 320 votes. Republicans nominated were William Weller 225, John Fraser 222 and incumbent George Celli 202. All will appear on the ballot in November for three seats.
•Enon Valley — The three Republicans nominated for three seats were incumbent Jason Blinkiewiez, 27, incumbent Brett T. Petrich, 23 and Paige Johnson 23. Marcel Scott Thiry received 11 votes.
•New Beaver — Democrats nominated Barbara Majors with 46 votes and incumbent David O. Hairhoger with 45. Republican incumbent David Badger received 84 votes for the nomination. Three seats will be up for grabs in November.
•New Wilmington — Unopposed Republican incumbent John Geidner got the nomination with 142 votes.
•SNPJ — No declared candidates
•South New Castle — Incumbent Republican Thomas A. Nocera received the nomination for a two-year term on council with 33 votes and Robin D. Holliday got 29 votes for a four-year term. Democrat Joshua McClure garnered 39 votes for the nomination to a two-year seat. Two, two-year seats are open. Mayor Jeff Noble won the Republican nomination over Joseph Woryk with 23 and 13 votes, respectively.
•Wampum — Incumbent Democrats Charles Kelly Jr. (44), and newcomers Frank Ferrucci Jr. (43) and Chad Wiley (31) were nominated. They will face Republicans Thomas Edinger (39) and incumbent Jesse Altman (36) in the fall. There are three open seats.
