'Nutcracker' returns to Cathedral Elissa Houk Cowher has been at this ballet thing for a long time.

The New Castle Regional Ballet will present its 36th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Tickets for the show are $20 each and can be purchased at cathedralnewcastle.com or at the door.

Five seniors will be dancing in their final “Nutcracker.”

They are: Kinsley Shimrack, Land of the Sweets Princess; Brianna Mastropietro, Snow Princess; Ciara Pierce, Sugar Plum Fairy; Amira Johnson, Flower Soloist; and Alexandria Bender, Lead Angel.

Contributing behind the scenes are Debbie Parou, artistic director; Elissa Cowher, assistant artistic director; Lori Scheidemantle, assistant director of “The Nutcracker;” and rehearsal instructors Kayla Clark, Kassaundra Harvey, Emily Sanchez-Parodi, Alex Silva, Megan Trambley and Alyssa Trocci.