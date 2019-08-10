The Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Association this week presented five $500 scholarships to students entering Penn State University.
The awards were made Tuesday at the Freshman Send-off at Pearson Park. The local alumni association has awarded scholarships since 1990.
Former chapter president Anthony “Bucky” Richards announced the winners, and President Tom Show presented the checks.
This year’s recipients are:
•Paige Seitam, daughter of Jeff and Sue Seitam of Dean Drive. A graduate of Shenango High School, she plans to attend University Park to major in nursing.
She was National Honor Society president, vice president of Peer Leadership, a student athlete trainer assistant, and served as treasurer for student council, Spanish and drama club. She is an active member of Youth for Christ, volunteers for Make-A-Wish, is a four-year member of concert and chamber choir, enjoys playing the piano and photography. She also works at Forbush Drive-In.
•Juliana Cooper, daughter of Brian and Bobbi Lyn Cooper of Shaffer Road. A graduate of Laurel High School, she will attend University Park to major in biomedical engineering.
Juliana was student council and senior class vice president, a member of the National Honor Society and participated in Peer Leadership. She was a finalist in the Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman program, a member of the Spartanettes varsity dance team and hosted mini Spartanette dance camp for elementary students. She danced at many benefits including Par-for-a-Cure, Paint the Town Pink and Relay for Life. Juliana volunteers at Laurel Youth Wrestling tournaments, participated in school musicals, is a member of Students Against Destruction and Girl Scouts of America. She volunteers at her church where each Sunday she creates the church PowerPoint containing hymns, Scripture readings and sermons for Center Presbyterian Church. She also volunteers for Vacation Bible School Strawberry Social, Harvest Party and Sausage fund raisers.
•Brianna Dean, daughter of William and Giselle Dean of Neshannock Trails, will attend Penn State Behrend Campus to study nursing.
A Neshannock High School graduate, she was a member of National Honor Society, an academic tutor in science, algebra and English. Brianna’s community service includes Lay Ups for Lucy begun by a friend ,which has raised more than $100,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital, volunteered at the Humane Society, United Way, YMCA, Big Brothers and Sisters. Her travel basketball team loaded 13,699 pairs of shoes for Soles 4 Souls to be delivered overseas. She is active in her church youth group participating in Easter egg hunts and Christmas party for children. She played on the Neshannock girls basketball team which won four section titles and a WPIAL championship. She plans to continue her basketball playing at Penn State Behrend.
•Madison Dailey of Old Hickory Road is a daughter of Jamie and Ryan Paglia and Patrick Daily. She will attend University Park and plans to become a veterinarian.
A graduate of Mohawk High School, she played on the men’s golf team for four years where she was the only female member and was captain for two years. She played in concert band, pep band and marching band where she was drum major in her junior and senior year. Madison was active in Peer Leadership, Leadership Council, class office and National Honor Society where she helped with backpack program, Festival of Trees and judged science fairs. She also participated in school musicals, mentored elementary bad students, taught golf techniques to elementary students and helped with her youth group. She works at Cradle Veterinary Clinic.
•Addison George, daughter of T.J. and Mary Beth George of Cambridge Way, will attend the University Park campus tp study biomedical engineering, specializing in medical devices and procedures for orthopedic and sports medicine.
A graduate of Shenango High School, she was vice president of National Honor Society, senior class treasurer, president of Students Against Destructive Decisions, vice president of Spanish Club. She was a member of National Society of High School Scholars, student council, Youth for Christ and the girls’ varsity track and field team. Addison volunteered as a student athletic trainer, secretary of the Student Technology Assistant Team and was the sole student representative selected by the Shenango Board of Community Education Foundation to coordinate activities, marketing events and engaging the student body. She served as captain of the girls varsity basketball team, assisted with the girls junior high basketball team, girls intramural basketball and facilitated an elementary summer girls basketball camp. She worked at Rhodes Estates Person Care Home with Alzheimer and dementia patients and assisted with fund raisers to benefit the local Alzheimer Association.
Students and parents attending the Send-Off were coached on how to survive the freshman year. Parents heard from Chuck Greggs, director of admissions at the Penn State Shenango Campus, and Carl Sizer of the Shenango Alumni Society. Students met separately with current Penn State students
The local Penn State Alumni Association, one of more than 280 local chapters, raises funds throughout the year for scholarships, including an annual spring dinner that this year featured former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers standout player Franco Harris.
Membership is open to anyone who wants to join. No affiliation with the university is required. For more information, contact Richards and Bucky’s Barbershop, Westgate Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.